Centre and state govt neglecting rights and needs of Latin Catholics: KRLCC

KOCHI: The Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) has expressed anguish over what it termed the state and central governments’ neglect of the rights and requirements of the community. “We displeased with the manner in which the state government has handled various issues related to the community,” Bishop Varghese Chakalackal, president of the KRLCC, said.

Cases registered against bishops, priests and community leaders against the backdrop of the Vizhinjam agitation are yet to be dropped, he said. “The fisheries policies of the central and state governments, regulations introduced in the fisheries sector, the Centre’s ‘Blue Economy Policy’, coastal and offshore construction, sand mining, the Sagar Mala project and the lackadaisical attitude towards coastal conservation all have made the lives of the fishing community miserable,” he said.