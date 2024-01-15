Highrich fraud could be worth Rs 1,630 crore, cops inform court

THRISSUR : Even amid allegations of goods and services tax (GST) evasion against Highrich Online Shoppe Pvt Ltd, a report submitted by Cherpu police to the 3rd Additional District Sessions Court says fraud involving the company could amount to Rs 1,630 crore, based on preliminary calculations. It indicated that not even a single complaint had been received against Highrich officials and that the company’s claim of having around 1.63 crore global customers was fictitious.

It alleged that the company, under the cover of marketing groceries through supermarkets, was involved in running a pyramid-scheme based multilevel marketing chain.

A person could register on the company’s online platform and buy products using vouchers for either Rs 700 or Rs 10,000. When one with a company ID gets another to join the chain, then the former gets a commission of Rs 100 for a Rs 700 purchase and Rs 1,000 for a Rs 10,000 purchase made by the latter. Each chain could extend to 18 links and commissions were credited to bank accounts on a weekly basis.

Police questioned an investor who had created several IDs by himself and was pocketing all the commissions for the lakhs in purchases he alone made. A company agent, in a statement, said he had created 39 IDs and bought a Rs 10,000 voucher for each and enlisted 6,000 members. Police clarified that it was not 6,000 people who were enlisted but 6,000 new IDs. The actual number of people involved needs to be reviewed.