Kochi airport to add more tier-2 cities to network

KOCHI: The Kochi airport is poised to expand its network by adding new routes to tier-2 cities in neighbouring states, in line with its plan to become a regional hub.
The direct services to Trichy, Mysuru, and Tirupati are being introduced in collaboration with Bengaluru-based Alliance Air. These are set to commence by the end of January. The airline will also operate services to Kannur.
As part of the preparations, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has allocated an overnight parking slot at its bustling domestic apron for a new ATR flight, enabling late-night and early-morning services to and from Kochi.
The proposed routes include Kochi-Kannur, Kochi-Mysuru, Kochi-Trichy with an extension to Chennai, and Kochi-Mysuru with a continuation to Tirupati.
Alliance Air has been successfully operating services from Kochi to Agatti, Salem, and Bengaluru.
‘Move aims to offer diverse travel options’
“The chief minister, also the chairman of the company, and the board of directors have outlined a blueprint for CIAL, emphasising the immediate activation of new routes. These additions underscore the airport’s dedication to provide passengers with diverse travel options and promoting regional air travel possibilities,” CIAL managing director S Suhas said in a statement.The new connections are expected to significantly contribute to the overall growth and accessibility of the Kochi airport, positioning it as a key hub in the regional sector and providing a significant boost to the travel and tourism sectors, the statement said.