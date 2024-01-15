Kochi airport to add more tier-2 cities to network

KOCHI: The Kochi airport is poised to expand its network by adding new routes to tier-2 cities in neighbouring states, in line with its plan to become a regional hub.

The direct services to Trichy, Mysuru, and Tirupati are being introduced in collaboration with Bengaluru-based Alliance Air. These are set to commence by the end of January. The airline will also operate services to Kannur.

As part of the preparations, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has allocated an overnight parking slot at its bustling domestic apron for a new ATR flight, enabling late-night and early-morning services to and from Kochi.

The proposed routes include Kochi-Kannur, Kochi-Mysuru, Kochi-Trichy with an extension to Chennai, and Kochi-Mysuru with a continuation to Tirupati.

Alliance Air has been successfully operating services from Kochi to Agatti, Salem, and Bengaluru.