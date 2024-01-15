Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography a teacher’s parting gift to students

KOZHIKODE : Students of Kozhikode Ramakrishna Mission HSS, who returned to school in the New Year after Christmas break a had a precious gift awaiting them – a book that influenced millions of people.

Manoj Kumar, a Gandhian and Malayalam teacher of the school, distributed 2,500 copies of The Story of My Experiments with Truth, the autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi among the children, his parting gift to the children before he retires from the school in March after a teaching career spanning 23 years.

Manoj was in Class VIII when he read a chapter from the autobiography ‘Lies and atonement’ in his Malayalam textbook. It hit a chord.

“It was the first time I learnt about Mahatma Gandhi and his teaching that doing wrong is a sin. After that, I read his entire autobiography. His words illuminated my life. My entire life has revolved around that idea since,” Manoj said.

Manoj firmly believes that Gandhiji’s life and teachings can help shape the future of the younger generations. This was why Manoj decided to distribute copies of the autobiography among students of Class V to X