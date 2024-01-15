Makaravilakku festival in Sabarimala on Monday

The temple will open at 2.15am. The neyyabhishekam and makarasamkrama pooja will be held at 2.46am. The neyyabhishekam will be performed using ghee and coconut brought from the Travancore Palace. In the evening, the temple will open at 5pm. A team of devaswom board members will then move to Saramkuthi to receive the ‘Thiruvabharanam’ (sacred jewellery) procession at 5.15pm.

A team led by Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan will receive the ‘Thiruvabharanam’ procession near the flag mast of the temple. Thereafter, the presiding deity’s idol will be adorned with the sacred ornaments and the ‘deeparadhana’ performed. The famed Makaravilakku and Makara Jyothi darshan of the pilgrimage season will follow. On the day, the virtual queue limit will be 50,000.

From January 17 to 20, the virtual queue limit will be 70,000. Spot booking will be available from January 16. The pilgrims can have darshan in the temple till January 20. On January 21, darshan will be allowed only for the representative of the palace and the temple will be closed in the morning.