PM Modi likely to visit Triprayar Sree Rama temple on Wednesday

THRISSUR : With Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit the Sree Rama temple in Triprayar on January 17, Thrissur Collector V R Krishna Teja, City Police Commissioner Ankit Ashokan and members of the special protection group visited the temple on Sunday.
Meanwhile, 76 marriages have been booked so far for January 17 at the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur where Modi is scheduled to attend the marriage of Suresh Gopi’s daughter, Bhagya.
The SPG officers’ meeting with Guruvayur Devaswom officials on Sunday made it clear that restrictions will be enforced in and around the temple from 7 am to 9 am when the prime minister is expected to be at the temple.
Guruvayur Devaswom chairman V K Vijayan said people will not be allowed inside the temple during the period, nor will marriages be allowed.
“All marriages for the day have been scheduled to happen before 6.30am or after 9.30 am,” he said.
Modi’s visit to the Triprayar Sree Rama temple under the Cochin Devaswom Board gains prominence in the backdrop of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a key political affair for the BJP. The prime minister is expected to travel by road from Guruvayur to Triprayar and then return to the helipad at the Sree Krishna College ground in Guruvayur.
According to reports, Modi will arrive at the helipad at the Sree Krishna College ground around 7.15am and proceed to the Sreevalsam Guest House in Guruvayur. Later, he will have darshan at the Sree Krishna temple and attend the marriage ceremony at the mandapam in front of the temple at 8.45 am.