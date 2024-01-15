PM Modi likely to visit Triprayar Sree Rama temple on Wednesday

THRISSUR : With Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit the Sree Rama temple in Triprayar on January 17, Thrissur Collector V R Krishna Teja, City Police Commissioner Ankit Ashokan and members of the special protection group visited the temple on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 76 marriages have been booked so far for January 17 at the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur where Modi is scheduled to attend the marriage of Suresh Gopi’s daughter, Bhagya.

The SPG officers’ meeting with Guruvayur Devaswom officials on Sunday made it clear that restrictions will be enforced in and around the temple from 7 am to 9 am when the prime minister is expected to be at the temple.

Guruvayur Devaswom chairman V K Vijayan said people will not be allowed inside the temple during the period, nor will marriages be allowed.

“All marriages for the day have been scheduled to happen before 6.30am or after 9.30 am,” he said.