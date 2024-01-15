"Public Interest or Publicity Interest?" - HC on Congress leader's petition on Pinarayi's KFON project

The Kerala High Court today expressed scepticism on a petition lodged by Congress heavyweight and leader of opposition VD Satheesan challenging the Kerala Fibre Optic Network or KFON project. The court was particularly irked that the petition had been filed nearly five years after a consortium led by public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Ltd was selected as the implementation agency.

"Why it is being challenged after five years," asked the court, adding whether the award of the contract was challenged earlier by anyone else.

Satheesan had filed a public interest litigation in the High Court seeking a CBI probe into the implementation of the KFON project.

"What is the public interest in the matter...We will look into everything and we will pass appropriate orders. At the same time, we will examine whether it is 'public interest' or 'publicity interest litigation'," it noted.

It was seemingly unhappy that the court was being used as a tool to settle political scores.

"Why the court is being used for everything...How can the petitioner challenge the tender notification for the project through a Public Interest Litigation," it asked.

When the court pointed out that the government order selecting the BEL consortium was issued on July 15, 2019, Satheesan's counsel said the CAG had made some remarks about the project on May 16, 2023. The plea, the counsel said, is based on the report of the CAG.

"I am only requesting the court to have an inquiry by CBI in this matter," the counsel added, upon which the Bench comprising AJ Desai and Justice VG Arun asked: "For what purpose?"

Nevertheless, the court directed the state government to file a counter affidavit.

The petition said the CAG had come down heavily on the government for violating tender conditions. The CAG had said that the K-FON project was in a huge mess due to the incompetence of SRIT.

"Due to SRIT's illegal sub-tendering of work to sub-contractors who were more incompetent than them, huge delays had occurred and the quality of work has also suffered," it said.

Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup, the top legal official in the Kerala government, pointed out that the CAG has not completed its full investigations into the matter.

"The CAG has only made some observations and not filed any report in this regard. These are only observations. Subsequently, they may call for the remarks from the department concerned. Thereafter, the matter will be placed before the legislature. Then the legislature subject committee takes a call on it. No reliance can be placed on the [initial] observation," he said.