Retail inflation third lowest in Kerala in December: Ministry report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state recorded the third lowest retail inflation rate, 4.28%, in the country in December. Delhi (2.95%) and Kashmir (4.15%) preceded the state in terms of lowest inflation rate, said the data recently released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Though retail inflation jumped to a four-month high of 5.69% in December in the national average, it remained within the RBI’s tolerance band of 2-6%.

Meanwhile, category-wise consumer price indices (CPIs) for Kerala showed food prices were higher here than the national average. CPI for food basket was 195.3 against the country’s 191.2. The index for this basket is calculated on the basis of prices of 12 categories of food items like cereals, pulses, vegetables, fruits, meat, milk products and others.