Training for visually challenged court staff in Kerala

A digital accessibility training will be imparted to 51 visually challenged court staff of the Kerala judiciary from Monday. The four-day training programme, to be held in the IT Training Hall of the old High Court building, is organised under the aegis of the Supreme Court’s E-Committee. Being held as part of initiating digital accessibility training for visually challenged staff, the training will conclude on Thursday.
Kerala Chief Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai will inaugurate the programme at the High Court on Monday. Chairman of the computerisation committee Justice Muhammad Mustaque and R Arulmozhiselvi, Member (HR), E-Committee, will attend.