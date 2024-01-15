Work on new KSRTC bus station from February

Modernisation of Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand, which is to be modelled on the Vyttila mobility hub, is scheduled to commence in the first week of February. The project, which is vital for both the city and the state, has encountered significant delays due to various reasons.

According to the proposal, over four acres of land where the bus stand is located will be handed over to Vyttila Mobility Hub Society, a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by the state government, in lieu of three acres at Vyttila Mobility Hub, which will play host to a new mobility hub of the KSRTC. The new stand will be constructed where the existing KSRTC workshop is located, across A L Jacob railway over bridge (ROB).

On Sunday, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Kochi mayor M Anilkumar, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, MLA T J Vinod, District Collector N S K Umesh, and other officials, conducted a site inspection.

The visit was aimed to expedite the renovation process and conduct a thorough analysis of the project. Ownership of the land that will be handed over to the Vyttila Mobility Hub

Society will remain with KSRTC.

A detailed project report on the KSRTC mobility hub will be readied within 20 days, and, on Wednesday, steps will be taken to hand over land for the KSRTC mobility hub. Soil testing is expected to be completed by the first week of February.