BJP upbeat as PM to hold second roadshow in Kerala in 15 days

KOCHI: Two weeks after a massive women’s rally and roadshow in Thrissur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on a two-day visit to the state on Tuesday. He will hold a roadshow in Kochi on the first day and address a conference of BJP Sakthi Kendra Pramukhs in the city the next day. Providing a big impetus to Kerala’s infrastructure sector, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate three projects worth Rs 4,000 crore.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Kochi airport at 5pm on Tuesday. He will proceed to INS Garuda, the Naval Air Base in Kochi, on a helicopter. At 6pm, he will hold a roadshow from the Maharaja’s College Ground to Ernakulam Government Guest House. The roadshow will proceed through Hospital Road and Park Avenue Road, covering a distance of 1.3km, and will conclude at the Guest House, where the Prime Minister will stay. BJP said around 50,000 party workers will assemble in the city to witness the roadshow.

On Wednesday, Modi will leave for Guruvayur on a helicopter at 6.30am to attend the marriage of actor-politician Suresh Gopi’s daughter at 6.30am. The Prime Minister is expected to reach Guruvayur by 7.30am. After the marriage function, he will proceed to Triprayar and offer prayers at Sri Rama Temple at 10.30am. Modi will return to Kochi by noon and inaugurate three projects at Willingdon Island. After the function, he will reach Marine Drive and address a meeting of the BJP Sakthi Kendra Pramukhs. The meeting has been arranged to motivate party workers at the grassroots level to start preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. He will return to Delhi after lunch.

NDA Padayatra to start on January 27

A meeting of the NDA held in Kochi on Monday decided to organise a 27-day ‘Padayatra’ from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government. The Padayatra, led by BJP state president K Surendran, will be inaugurated by BJP national president J P Nadda on January 27.