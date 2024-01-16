In development push, PM to launch Rs 4000 crore infra projects in Kochi

KOCHI: On his second visit to the state this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will push the development agenda, inaugurating three major infrastructure projects in Kochi on Wednesday.

The Rs 4,000-crore projects include a new dry dock and a international ship repair facility at the Cochin Shipyard (CSL) and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Puthuvype in Kochi, which is expected to spur job creation.

If Modi’s visit on January 3 was focused on politics as he addressed a rally of women party workers in Thrissur, his visit this time is clearly aimed to send the message of development under his leadership and end BJP’s Kerala jinx. Modi, who will arrive in Kochi on Tuesday evening, will also hold a massive roadshow.

The CSL’s new dry dock, which the PM will dedicate to the nation, was built at a cost of about Rs 1,800 crore. It is a one-of-a-kind 310-metre-long stepped dry dock, with a width of 75m, depth of 13m and a draught of up to 9.5metres. One of the largest marine infrastructures in the country, the project features heavy ground loading, which will position India with advanced capabilities to handle strategic assets like future aircraft carriers up to 70,000 tonne displacement and large commercial vessels. This is set to eliminate India’s dependency on foreign nations for emergency national requirements.