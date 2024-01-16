Kerala CM extends invite for joint protest against Centre, UDF puts it on hold

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after wriggling out of the political quagmire over the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration, the Congress finds itself on another sticky wicket. The ruling LDF has invited the UDF to a joint protest against the Centre’s alleged neglect of Kerala.

The Opposition front has, however, placed the request on hold, as it fears that sharing a platform with the LDF just ahead of the Lok Sabha election could have its political fallout.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended the invite to Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty during an online meeting to discuss measures to be taken in light of the central government’s neglect of the state, especially against the backdrop of the acute financial crisis the state finds itself in.

The CM said the central government’s decisions, especially the drastic cut in borrowing limit and grants, have led to the current crisis. When it comes to issues related to the state’s common interest, both the Opposition and the government should keep aside political differences and fight unitedly, Pinarayi stressed. The CM pointed out that the Centre has drastically trimmed plan allocation and limited the borrowing capacity of the state.

Pinarayi proposed a joint agitation at the Parliament. Satheesan and Kunhalikutty said organizing a protest is a political decision, which could only be taken after consultations with other UDF constituents.