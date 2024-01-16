Kerala HC seeks details on SFIO probe into illegal financial deals between Cochin Minerals and Rutile and state CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

KOCHI: The Centre on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that orders have been issued under Section 210 of the Companies Act to probe the complaint seeking an SFIO probe into the illegal financial deals between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd , Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter and a few politicians.

The submission was made in response to a petition filed by Shone George, leader of Kerala Janapaksham, seeking a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the alleged financial dealings.

Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the Central government to produce the order before the court on Friday.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that an investigation under Section 210 alone seems to have been initiated. It is a matter requiring an SFIO probe, he said. The court directed the Central government counsel to obtain specific instructions regarding the SFIO probe by the next posting date.