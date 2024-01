KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeev has come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative bank fraud case, in what could trigger an upheaval in state politics.

In an affidavit filed before the Kerala High Court on Monday, ED said that Rajeev, when he was the CPM Ernakulam district secretary, put pressure on the the bank to grant loans illegally. The ED’s submission was based on a statement made by Sunil Kumar T R, former secretary of the bank and the prime accused in the case. There are also references to CPM leaders A C Moideen and Paloli Mohammed Kutty in ED’s affidavit.

Rajeeve served as CPM’s Ernakulam district secretary from 2015 to 2018. This is the first time that the name of a minister in the CPM-led LDF government is figuring in the Karuvannur scam.

According to the ED affidavit, Sunil Kumar deposed before the agency that “... loans were granted under the pressure of ... A C Moideen, former Minister and the then Thrissur CPM district secretary, CPM leader Paloli Muhammed Kutty and P Rajeeve, the then Ernakulam CPM district secretary.” He also stated that loans were granted violating the bye-laws.