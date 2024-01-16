Kerala: Samastha asks cadre to avoid offensive language

MALAPPURAM: Samastha started a damage-control exercise after the remarks of Sathar Panthaloor, state vice president of Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), became controversial. Samastha president Syed Muhammd Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal exhorted the cadre not to use phrases unsuited to a religious organization. Expressions that incite hatred, enmity, or discord among the people should be avoided at all costs. Individuals associated with Samastha should adhere to words that align with the principles of a true believer,” Thangal said.

Samastha mushawara member Umar Faizi Mukkam said the words need not be portrayed as supporting extremism. What Sathar meant was only that SKSSF would defend attacks on Samastha scholars. Faizy said avoiding such usages that can cause misunderstanding would be safe. Police have registered a case against Sathar for the speech in which he said the hands of those who turn against Samastha will be chopped off.

Sathar is the resident editor of Suprabhatham Daily, the official mouthpiece of Samastha.