Public interest or publicity interest? Kerala High Court on K-FON plea

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Monday came out against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who approached the court seeking a CBI probe into the implementation of the K-FON project. “What is the public interest in the matter? How the present allegations would affect the public interest? Why is the court being used for everything? How can the petitioner challenge the tender notification for the project through a Public Interest Litigation?” the court asked the petitioner.

The Division Bench also said, “We will look into everything and we will pass appropriate orders. At the same time, we will examine whether it is ‘public interest’ or ‘publicity interest litigation’.

The court pointed out that the government order selecting the BEL consortium was issued on July 15, 2019, and the court asked why it is being challenged after five years. The court also asked whether the award of the contract was challenged earlier by anyone else. Satheesan’s counsel said the CAG had made some remarks about the project on May 16, 2023. The plea, the counsel said, is based on the report of the CAG. “I am only requesting the court to have an inquiry by CBI in this matter,” the counsel added, upon which the Bench comprising A J Desai and Justice V G Arun asked, “For what purpose?”