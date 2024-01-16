Renowned Malayalam writer KB Sreedevi passes away at 84

KOCHI: Renowned writer KB Sreedevi passed away on Tuesday at her son’s residence in Tripunithura due to age-related ailments. She was 84, and the cremation is scheduled for today at 4 pm.

Primarily focusing on Indian mythology and folklore, her literary contributions were predominantly in the genre of children's literature. Notably, she received prestigious awards such as the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Overall Contributions and the Kerala State Film Award for Story.



Born on May 1, 1940, in Vellakattumana, Malappuram district, to Gauri Antharjanam and Narayanan Bhattathiripad, Sreedevi's educational journey included Vandoor VMC High School, Tripunithura Girls School, and Varavoor Government School. She also received veena lessons for three years from Narawat Devakiamma. At the age of sixteen, Sridevi got married to Brahmadatta Namboothiripad.



Her major works include "Parayi Petta Panthirukulam," "Moonnam Thalamura," "Yajnjam," "Chanakkallu," "Mukhathodu Mukham", and "Thiriyuzhichil." One of her notable stories, "Shilpe-rupini," was translated into English by Gita Krishnankutty as "Woman of Stone." Additionally, when her work "Niramala" was adapted into a film, she also wrote its screenplay.



Throughout her illustrious career, Sridevi received several accolades, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala State Film Award for the story 'Nirmala,' Kumkumum Award, Nalapadan Narayana Menon Award, and V.T. Award.