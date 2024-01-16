TDB: 2 lakh pilgrims witness Makara Jyothi at Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: Thousands of pilgrims who had been camping in and around the Sabarimala temple for the past few days witnessed Makara Jyothi in a spiritually surcharged atmosphere here on Monday.

Devotees, who thronged the Sannidhanam and surrounding areas, waited for hours in an atmosphere filled with sarana mantras to get a glimpse of the celestial star and light as part of the auspicious Makaravilakku festival of Sabarimala. Ten points were arranged at the temple for watching Makara Joythi. All those areas were packed with a sea of pilgrims.

TDB president P S Prasanth said that at least 1.5 lakh to two lakhs pilgrims were present at Sabarimala during the Makaravilakku festival time.

Prior to the ritual, the sacred jewels, which were brought in a procession from the Pandalam Palace, were handed over to the thanthri and the chief priest on Monday evening.

After the presiding deity was adorned with the thiruvabharanam, the ‘deeparadhana’ was performed at 6.44 pm. After that, Makara Jyothi was sighted thrice around 6.46 pm at Ponnambalamedu. Then the entire hill shrine reverberated with chants in praise of Lord Ayyappa.

Apart from Sannidhanam, people crowded at various vantage points around the Sabarimala hills to witness the celestial light. Every inch of Sannidhanam was occupied by devotees as the rush was unprecedented. Pilgrims had set up temporary shelters called ‘parnasalas’ at Pandithavalam to view Makarajyothi.