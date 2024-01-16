Three more cases against Kerala Congress Youth chief

The Police charged the fresh three cases at a time when Rahul's bail application is scheduled to be considered on Wednesday.

Currently held at Poojappura Central prison, Mamkootathil, however, managed to get bail on two cases related to the march. He was brought before Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-3 for the remand proceedings about the three new cases. The court had previously issued a production warrant in response to the police arrest.

Rahul was arrested on January 9 which saw the Cantonment Police cornering his home at Adoor and arresting him forcefully while he was asleep.