‘We don’t have to approach court for publicity’: V D Satheesan

KOCHI: Responding to the court remarks in the K-FON case, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the opposition does not need to approach the court with a complaint for publicity.

“I saw the reports in the media that the High Court asked whether the petition regarding the K-FON scam was in the public interest or for publicity. Even if the opposition or opposition leader highlights the issue on the street, it will get publicity. We approached the court seeking justice that we could not get from the streets,” Satheesan told reporters in Aluva on Monday.

He alleged that corruption similar to the one in the AI camera project took place in the K-FON deal as well. “SRIT and Presadio, the two companies allegedly linked to the CM are involved in these two deals. There was conspiracy and corruption centred around the CM’s office in these projects. Currently, the court has asked the government to file an affidavit. The case was not dismissed,” he said.