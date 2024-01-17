AI-enabled tool to help Modi hear live translation of Ramayana recital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hear the live Hindi translation of prayers and chantings at Triprayar Sree Rama temple during his visit to the shrine on Wednesday. An AI-enabled tool developed by Kerala-based Techgentsia Software Technologies will help the PM for real-time understanding of the prayers.
Techgentsia is prepared for the coverage of any event at the temple, said Joy Sebastian, co-founder and CEO of the firm. A major ritual during the PM’s visit would be the Ramayana recital. Joy said the “Speaker Podium Application”, a tool developed by his company for the national innovation challenge organised by the Bhashini or National Language Technology Mission (NLTM) of the Union government is the tech used for Modi to listen to the recitals.
Techgentsia is using the Bhashini AI platform to provide the translation.
The Triprayar programme was assigned by the Union Ministry of Information and Technology (MeIT).
“The Speaker Podium Application is designed for the real-time translation of public meetings or rallies. It will help the audience to hear a live translation of a speech in another language. At Triprayar, the output will be streamed on the headphones used by the PM,” he said.
The audio received on the sound system at the venue will be captured on a computer and instantly translated into the desired language. The generative AI-enabled translation will provide instant output. The streaming will occur whenever the speaker takes a pause. The PM can choose male or female voices for the translation.
In 2020, Techgentsia won an innovation challenge organised by the MeIT for innovative technologies in video conferencing. The “V Console”, selected over 1,983 entries, is now the official video conferencing platform of the Union government.
The Union government’s Bhashini initiative aims to improve internet accessibility and digital services in Indian languages, like content creation and voice-based functions including AI-supported translation.