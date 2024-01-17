AI-enabled tool to help Modi hear live translation of Ramayana recital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hear the live Hindi translation of prayers and chantings at Triprayar Sree Rama temple during his visit to the shrine on Wednesday. An AI-enabled tool developed by Kerala-based Techgentsia Software Technologies will help the PM for real-time understanding of the prayers.

Techgentsia is prepared for the coverage of any event at the temple, said Joy Sebastian, co-founder and CEO of the firm. A major ritual during the PM’s visit would be the Ramayana recital. Joy said the “Speaker Podium Application”, a tool developed by his company for the national innovation challenge organised by the Bhashini or National Language Technology Mission (NLTM) of the Union government is the tech used for Modi to listen to the recitals.

Techgentsia is using the Bhashini AI platform to provide the translation.