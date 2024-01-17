Angamaly-Kundannoor greenfield highway faces uncertain future

KOCHI : The much-hyped Angamaly-Kundannoor greenfield highway, designed to decongest NH 544, faces the likelihood of being dropped as the state government has yet to take a final call on exempting the project of GST and royalty.

Following a meeting with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Centre decided to reduce the state’s share of 25% of the land acquisition cost for the project. This was agreed on the condition the state would waive GST on construction materials and royalty on stone and soil. However, even after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance, the finance department is still sitting on the files, said sources.

“If the state government had agreed to the 25% share, it might have been forced to shell out nearly Rs 500 crore of the total land acquisition cost of over Rs 2,000 crore. Following this, the government approached the Centre, seeking further exemption. This resulted in a decision to waive GST and royalties. But even after six months, the government has not been ready to initiate proceedings. They [NHAI] are now planning to drop the project,” a source with the state government said.