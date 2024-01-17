Criticism of personality cult: G Sudhakaran comes out against M T Vasudevan Nair

ALAPUZHA : Obliquely admitting that Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair was targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his criticism of personality cults, former minister G Sudhakaran has said the writer need not teach the CPM about Marxism and its principles.

“The Left parties took a historical stance on people’s issues. If the Left stays in power or remains in the opposition, it will take up protests to protect people’s rights. EMS had come out with the famous statement ‘rule and struggle’, but most people seem to have forgotten it. People’s issues may not end even if the party is in power. That was the gist of what EMS said, and that is Marxism,” Sudhakaran said.

While inaugurating a dharna organised by the Private School Management Association in Alappuzha on Tuesday, Sudhakaran said that MT need not remind the CPM about the ‘rule and struggle’ policy.