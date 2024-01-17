Ernakulam may witness a ‘Congress fight’ in Lok Sabha polls

KOCHI : Speculation is rife that the Ernakulam constituency, traditionally a UDF stronghold, might see a three-cornered battle involving offsprings of Congress leaders in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Sitting MP Hibi Eden, son of the late George Eden, is almost set to seek people’s mandate for a second term.

The grapevine has it that Rekha Thomas, the daughter of former Union minister K V Thomas, may be the LDF pick and the BJP could field Anil Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader and former chief minister A K Antony. If that is so, it will virtually be a ‘Congress fight’ in Ernakulam. Thomas, who had been contesting and winning the seat for the Congress from 1984, was not fielded in 2019. The party had instead fielded youth leader Hibi. Subsequently, Thomas moved to the CPM camp but did not quit the Congress.

The widespread connections of Thomas and his rapport with the Latin Catholic church, which has a sizeable influence in the constituency, prompted a talk on the candidature of Rekha, an entrepreneur in Kochi.