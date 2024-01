THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : School students in the state are all set to have a gender sensitive curriculum, with a focus on equal justice. Lessons on Pocso rules, democratic and secular values and scientific temperament will also feature in the new curriculum. In line with the state government’s declared stance, all revised textbooks will include the preamble to the Constitution.

The revised textbooks will reach students of Classes 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 in the state syllabus schools by the beginning of the next academic year. Textbooks for Class 5 will lay special focus on vocational education.

The state school curriculum steering committee that met in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday approved the revision of textbooks, which is being done after a decade. For Classes 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10, the new textbooks will be introduced in the 2025-26 academic year.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said steps will be taken to ensure that the textbooks reach students at least two weeks before the school reopening. The previous school curriculum framework was prepared in 2007 and the textbooks were thoroughly revised accordingly that year. Only minor changes were made to some of the textbooks in 2013.

“Special textbooks will be brought out for art and vocational education for children from Class 5 onwards. The vocational sectors will include tourism, agriculture, IT, textiles besides skill development. This will ensure that the children develop a job-oriented outlook right from an early age,” Sivankutty said.

“For the first time, all revised textbooks will include the preamble to the Constitution. The textbooks will also focus on sports, waste management, cleanliness, civic sense, gender awareness, scientific outlook, Pocso rules, agriculture and democratic and secular values,” he said.

Sivankutty said for the first time in the country, books will be brought out for parents/ guardians to make them aware of the right approach towards the child’s education and how to contribute towards the child’s mental, physical and emotional growth. ● More on P6

Textbook revision