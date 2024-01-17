Kerala is best performer in Startup India ranking

By Anu Kuruvilla

KOCHI: Kerala has done it. After being adjudged a top performer in the past three editions of the States’ Startup Ranking, Kerala was declared the best performer in the fourth edition of the rankings. This is the biggest achievement for the startup ecosystem in the state. The ranking -- instituted by Startup India under the department for the promotion of industry and trade --was announced by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

“It is not something anyone could have thought of a few years ago! But today we have made it a reality. The revolutionary changes brought under the first and second Pinarayi governments were the stepping stones to this achievement,” Minister for Industries and Coir P Rajeeve said.

Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika said, “The recognition comes as a testament to Kerala’s unwavering commitment to fostering a robust startup ecosystem, exemplified by a series of initiatives including cutting-edge incubation facilities and substantial startup funding.”

The award ceremony saw Goyal presenting the award to officials from Kerala Startup Mission, the state’s pivotal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.