Kerala is best performer in Startup India ranking

By Anu Kuruvilla
KOCHI: Kerala has done it. After being adjudged a top performer in the past three editions of the States’ Startup Ranking, Kerala was declared the best performer in the fourth edition of the rankings. This is the biggest achievement for the startup ecosystem in the state. The ranking -- instituted by Startup India under the department for the promotion of industry and trade --was announced by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.
“It is not something anyone could have thought of a few years ago! But today we have made it a reality. The revolutionary changes brought under the first and second Pinarayi governments were the stepping stones to this achievement,” Minister for Industries and Coir P Rajeeve said.
Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika said, “The recognition comes as a testament to Kerala’s unwavering commitment to fostering a robust startup ecosystem, exemplified by a series of initiatives including cutting-edge incubation facilities and substantial startup funding.”
The award ceremony saw Goyal presenting the award to officials from Kerala Startup Mission, the state’s pivotal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.
According to the Startup Mission CEO, Kerala’s triumph is rooted in its comprehensive approach across various dimensions of startup development. “The state emerged as a leader in all seven Reform Areas and 25 Action Points of the Ranking Framework in 2022. Noteworthy elements contributing to Kerala’s success include its capacity-building initiatives, prowess in securing startup funding, pioneering role in procurement, commitment to sustainability, role as an incubation hub, mentorship advocacy, innovation leadership, and institutional champion.”
Rajeeve said Kerala has been declared the best performer alongside Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. “At this stage, I recall the changes brought by the state government through the Kerala Startup Mission, including a world-class startup incubation facility, super fab lab and financial support. Our startup ecosystem has achieved this level by winning international recognition as well. This achievement will help us to continue our leap forward in the world of innovative industries and lay a solid foundation for the knowledge-based economy promised by the Left Democratic Front to the people,” he said.
Meanwhile, Anoop Ambika said the recognition marks Kerala’s continued excellence as it had consistently secured the title of a top performer in the past three editions of the Startup Ranking.
“The state’s dedication to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship has positioned it as a trailblazer in the startup ecosystem, setting a high standard for others to emulate.”