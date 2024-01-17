Kerala youth congress president gets bail in all cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil was granted bail in two cases, paving way for his release from prison after eight days.

The bail plea in the case pertaining to the DGP office march was heard by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, while the bail plea in the Secretariat march case was heard by the Additional Sessions and District Court.

The Cantonment police had registered three different cases in connection with the Secretariat march that had turned violent.

In two cases, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday granted bail to Rahul. The arrests in those cases were recorded when Rahul was in judicial custody.

On Wednesday, the court granted bail after imposing conditions. Rahul has been asked to produce a surety of Rs 50000 and appearance before the Investigating officer every Monday for upto six weeks.