Kochi-Lakshadweep seaplane likely to take wings this year-end

KOCHI : A seaplane ride from Kochi to Lakshadweep is now a step closer to reality. The detailed project report (DPR) for the ambitious plan, which is set to enhance direct connectivity to the islands from Kerala, will be ready by the end of January.

For seaplane operations, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has decided to develop a water aerodrome at the Cochin Port, and three in Lakshadweep -- Minicoy, Agatti and Kavaratti islands -- under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. The MoCA has already given SpiceJet approval to operate seaplanes to the islands.

“The MoCA has sanctioned Rs 20 crore each to set up water aerodromes in these locations. The amount will be used for the construction of jetties, floating pontoons, passenger amenities, etc. The facilities are expected to be ready by December 2024,” said a senior Cochin Port official associated with the project. The official said that after conducting trials, seaplane services are likey to become operational by the end of the year.