Narendra Modi's visit brings Triprayar Sree Rama temple to the limelight

By Gopika Varrier

THRISSUR: Though the various forms of Lord Vishnu are worshipped in different ways across the state, the Sree Rama temple in Triprayar stands unique as it is the only temple in the state dedicated to Lord Ram, that too as the king. With the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the temple is set to rise in popularity, extending beyond the local. It is also expected to have more devotees visiting in the coming days, especially in the backdrop of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On Wednesday, the prime minister will visit the Triprayar temple around 10.15am and spend around an hour there. The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts and Culture has organised a Vedic chanting session inside the temple, which Modi will attend. In addition, he will also offer ‘Meenoottu’ (offering food to fish) at the temple.

Situated on the banks of river Triprayar, the presiding deity – Lord Rama aka Triprayar Thevar – is worshipped as the saviour of the village. Devotees offer whatever they have on the ‘Thrippadi’ of the sanctum sanctorum to make their wishes come true. Their devotion goes to the extend of offering whatever gold they have, including the mangalsutra. The Triprayar Thevar also plays an important role in the Arattupuzha-Peruvanam Pooram festival, as the pooram concludes only when the Triprayar Thevar blesses all arriving at the festival ground. And only for the Arattupuzha pooram does Triprayar Thevar cross the river.