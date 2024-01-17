Private industrial parks will be set up on campuses: Industries Minister P Rajeeve

KOCHI : Inaugurating the IIC Regional Meet 2024 hosted by the School of Engineering, Cusat, in association with Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Industries Minister P Rajeeve said private industrial parks would be allotted to various colleges in Kerala which have ample space.

“An amount of Rs 1.5 crore will be given as initial incentive fund for such parks. Around 30 private industrial parks will be started this financial year,” said the minister.