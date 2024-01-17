Raja Ravi Varma award for Surendran Nair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Artist Surendran Nair has been chosen for the Raja Ravi Varma Award, the highest recognition given by the department of culture to talents who have made comprehensive contributions in the field of painting, for 2022.
He was selected for the award considering his outstanding contributions in various fields of painting. The award comprises Rs 3 lakh, a certificate and a plaque. The award distribution date will be announced later.
The awardee was selected by a selection committee consisting of writer and art curator Sadananda Menon as chairman, painters Neelima Sheikh, Shibu Natesan, K M Madhusudhan and Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi secretary N Balamuralikrishnan (member secretary). Surendran Nair is a native of Onakkoor in Ernakulam district.