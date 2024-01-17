Raja Ravi Varma award for Surendran Nair

He was selected for the award considering his outstanding contributions in various fields of painting. The award comprises Rs 3 lakh, a certificate and a plaque. The award distribution date will be announced later.

The awardee was selected by a selection committee consisting of writer and art curator Sadananda Menon as chairman, painters Neelima Sheikh, Shibu Natesan, K M Madhusudhan and Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi secretary N Balamuralikrishnan (member secretary). Surendran Nair is a native of Onakkoor in Ernakulam district.