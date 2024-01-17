Scientists come up with sustainable alternative to one-time use batteries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a technological milestone, scientists at CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science & Technology (CSIR-NIIST) here have set a new efficiency record of 35.6% in indoor light harvesting using dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs), which can provide a sustainable alternative to one-time use primary batteries and also reduce environmental pollution.

This technological feat has received global recognition as its details have been published in the Royal Society of Chemistry’s ‘Journal of Materials Chemistry A.’

CSIR-NIIST director C Anandharamakrishnan said the integration of DSCs into IoT (Internet of Things) systems offers a sustainable solution by creating self-powered devices that operate for extended periods without the need for battery replacements.

“It will reduce the environmental pollution resulting from the disposal of billions of dead and used batteries annually. It will be a boon for consumer electronics and portable devices,” he added.

“This remarkable feat marks a significant advancement in indoor photovoltaic technology as DSCs are emerging as the leading indoor light-harvesting technology. Their unique semi-transparent nature, coupled with an array of colours and designs, opens up avenues for innovative applications, including integration into glass facades, greenhouses and architectural installations within indoor spaces,” he pointed out.