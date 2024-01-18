Guruvayur visit underlines PM Modi’s support to Suresh Gopi

THRISSUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second visit to Thrissur within a gap of two weeks, having addressed a massive women’s gathering at Thekkinkad Maidan on January 3, was more a show of friendship with actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi than a politically charged tour.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the decision to field Suresh Gopi from the Thrissur constituency was made directly by the party’s national leadership. And the time spent by Modi at the wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter, Bhagya, to businessman Shreyas Mohan underlined the bond the actor shares with the prime minister.

BJP workers waited at the Sree Krishna College ground, Guruvayur, from 5am to catch a glimpse of Modi who arrived there at 7.25 am on a helicopter from Kochi. He then had refreshment at the Sreevalsam Guest House and took an electric buggy to the temple. Dressed in traditional Kerala attire, Modi entered the Sree Krishna temple through the east entrance.

The thantri welcomed the prime minister with ‘poorna kumbham’, and he spent around 30 minutes inside the temple. After having a darshan of Sree Guruvayoorappan, as the deity is known, the main priest of the temple gave Modi the prasadam from the inner sanctum. It included a flower garland and the sacred ‘kalabham’. Later, after getting suitably dressed, the prime minister greeted newly wed couples.