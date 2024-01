KOCHI : A differently-abled teacher of Maharaja’s College in Kochi was allegedly stabbed and wounded by a student following an argument over the suspension of another student on the campus on Wednesday.

Nizamudheen K M, an assistant professor with the Research Department of Arabic, suffered injuries between his left arm and neck after Mohammed Rashid, a final-year B A Arabic student, allegedly stabbed him with a “sharp weapon.” Nizamudheen, who is partially deaf, alleged Rashid also threatened to kill him.

The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case and launched a probe to nab Rashid, believed to be a member of Fraternity Movement, the student’s wing of Welfare Party. Nizamudheen underwent treatment at the General Hospital for minor injuries.

In his complaint, Nizamudheen said Rashid and his friend Ali entered into an argument with him in the Arabic department on Wednesday noon over the suspension of Bilal, another Fraternity Movement member.

“Realising that the student was not in the right frame of mind, I ended the argument and proceeded to the principal’s chamber. As soon as I reached the stairs, Rashid came up behind me and hit me with an object that looked like a screw-driver or a knife. I couldn’t see it clearly. I saw what looked like blood on the weapon, and thought I was stabbed and checked for injuries,” he said.

Angry over fellow student’s suspension

Rashid was angry at Nizamudheen, as he blamed the teacher for the suspension of Bilal, another student and Fraternity Movement member