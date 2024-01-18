Kochi will become Asia’s largest ship-repairing hub: Modi

KOCHI : The International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) at Cochin Shipyard Ltd launched on Wednesday will transform Kochi into Asia’s largest ship-repair centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

“Kochi got the country’s largest dry dock today. Other projects like shipbuilding, ship repairing and LPG import terminal will also give momentum to development in Kerala and the southern region of the country,” he said while delivering the inaugural address after dedicating to nation infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,000 crore including a 310-m-long New Dry Dock and ISRF at CSL, and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation at Puthuvypeen in Kochi on Wednesday.

The PM also recalled CSL’s achievement in building the ‘Made in India’ aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. “New facilities will enhance the capabilities of the shipyard many times,” he said. Citing the analogy of multiple MSMEs coming together to build INS Vikrant, the PM expressed confidence in the creation of a new ecosystem of MSMEs with the inauguration of such huge shipbuilding and repair facilities. “The new LPG Import Terminal will meet the LPG needs of Kochi, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Kozhikode, Madurai, and Trichy while also supporting industries, other development activities and creation of new jobs in these areas,” he added.