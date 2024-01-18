Kumarakom banks on heli-tourism project to scale greater heights

KOTTAYAM: Experiencing an aerial view of the awe-inspiring backwaters and verdant landscapes of the picturesque Kumarakom is now within reach for tourists visiting this enchanting destination. Merely two weeks following the inauguration of the heli-tourism project by Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas in Kochi, Kumarakom, a renowned tourism hotspot in the state, is preparing to embrace this exciting initiative.
The hospitality sector in Kumarakom is optimistic about the potential benefits of the new venture, especially at a time when the industry is expecting a significant comeback after the crisis induced by the pandemic for the past three years. Kumarakom, which welcomed over 5,00,000 domestic visitors and nearly 50,000 foreign tourists in 2019, suffered greatly during the Covid period, with domestic visitors plummeting to 1.35 lakh and foreign tourists dwindling to a mere 365 in 2021. However, the industry experienced a notable rebound in tourist footfall in 2022, and by 2023, the drop was almost filled.
The stakeholders in the industry anticipate a major boost with the introduction of the heli-tourism project in Kumarakom. Leading resorts have wasted no time in arranging helicopter tours for their guests, while others are taking the initiative to establish helipads on their properties, showcasing their enthusiasm for the new opportunity. However, smaller properties are urging the government to establish a shared helipad to fully capitalise on this promising venture. Currently, Kumarakom Lake Resort and the Zuri are the only properties equipped with helipad facilities.
“Although the initiative is still in its early stages, we anticipate a positive response in the near future. As a major destination for weddings, Kumarakom holds immense potential for heli-tourism. The arrival of the bride or groom in helicopters to the wedding venue will undoubtedly add an attractive element for visitors, further enhancing the appeal of this remarkable experience,” said Anil Kumar T T, administration manager, Kumarakom Lake Resorts.
Chipsan Aviation, a helicopter service provider based in Chalakudy, has recently conducted a tourist chopper service to Kumarakom on a trial basis. The company, which operates weekly tourist service from Kochi to Munnar, sees Kumarakom as a promising destination for heli-tourism.
Anil Narayanan, the director of Chipsan Aviation, believes that developing a circuit between Kochi, Kumarakom, and Munnar would significantly boost the heli-tourism project.
“At present, we can offer a trip from Kochi to Kumarakom and back with five passengers for Rs 1 lakh. However, we anticipate better profitability by offering short rides over Vembanad lake during the halt in Kumarakom. Additionally, trips from Kochi to Munnar via Kumarakom or back would be even more advantageous,” he said.
Anil also emphasised the potential of honeymoon travellers to Munnar and Kumarakom, suggesting that this market should also be tapped into.
To effectively implement the project, stakeholders are demanding a shared helipad in Kumarakom. According to Robin C Koshy, secretary, District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), Kottayam, efforts are under way to construct a common helipad through public-private partnership. “We need to identify suitable land for constructing a helipad in Kumarakom. As the project is still at its root level, we are awaiting a policy of the government in this regard,” he said.