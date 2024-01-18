Kumarakom banks on heli-tourism project to scale greater heights

KOTTAYAM: Experiencing an aerial view of the awe-inspiring backwaters and verdant landscapes of the picturesque Kumarakom is now within reach for tourists visiting this enchanting destination. Merely two weeks following the inauguration of the heli-tourism project by Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas in Kochi, Kumarakom, a renowned tourism hotspot in the state, is preparing to embrace this exciting initiative.

The hospitality sector in Kumarakom is optimistic about the potential benefits of the new venture, especially at a time when the industry is expecting a significant comeback after the crisis induced by the pandemic for the past three years. Kumarakom, which welcomed over 5,00,000 domestic visitors and nearly 50,000 foreign tourists in 2019, suffered greatly during the Covid period, with domestic visitors plummeting to 1.35 lakh and foreign tourists dwindling to a mere 365 in 2021. However, the industry experienced a notable rebound in tourist footfall in 2022, and by 2023, the drop was almost filled.

The stakeholders in the industry anticipate a major boost with the introduction of the heli-tourism project in Kumarakom. Leading resorts have wasted no time in arranging helicopter tours for their guests, while others are taking the initiative to establish helipads on their properties, showcasing their enthusiasm for the new opportunity. However, smaller properties are urging the government to establish a shared helipad to fully capitalise on this promising venture. Currently, Kumarakom Lake Resort and the Zuri are the only properties equipped with helipad facilities.