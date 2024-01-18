Metro Rail project: DMRC likely to submit detailed project report to KMRL this week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is likely to submit the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Metro Rail project in the state capital to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the executing agency of the project, this week. The KMRL will review the DPR, and they will submit it to the state government by the end of this month.

Once the state government approves the DPR, it will be sent to the Union government for final approval. Sources close to the project said that if all goes well, then final approval from the Centre is expected before the official announcement of the general elections this year. The field survey by the DMRC on the proposed alignment of Metro rail in the city has been completed. The survey was the preliminary step for preparing the DPR, covering a total of 41km, including the alignment proposed via NH66. The state government has given utmost importance to the proposed Metro Rail project in Thiruvananthapuram considering the possible traffic congestion in the future due to the upcoming Vizhinjam Port and IT-related developments.