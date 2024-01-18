Metro Rail project: DMRC likely to submit detailed project report to KMRL this week
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is likely to submit the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Metro Rail project in the state capital to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the executing agency of the project, this week. The KMRL will review the DPR, and they will submit it to the state government by the end of this month.
Once the state government approves the DPR, it will be sent to the Union government for final approval. Sources close to the project said that if all goes well, then final approval from the Centre is expected before the official announcement of the general elections this year. The field survey by the DMRC on the proposed alignment of Metro rail in the city has been completed. The survey was the preliminary step for preparing the DPR, covering a total of 41km, including the alignment proposed via NH66. The state government has given utmost importance to the proposed Metro Rail project in Thiruvananthapuram considering the possible traffic congestion in the future due to the upcoming Vizhinjam Port and IT-related developments.
Meanwhile, the state government is yet to take a final call on the bid made to construct the proposed 535-metre-long Sreekaryam flyover as part of the Metro Rail project.
The government’s decision is pending because the amount quoted by the bidding firm was 18% higher than the actual estimate. A source close to the KMRL said, “We are awaiting the government’s decision. Once approved, we will go ahead with the proceedings. At present, the tender proceedings to demolish the remaining two buildings that belong to the corporation and a village office have been completed. The work to dismantle the buildings will start soon,” the source said.
A total of 168 buildings were razed down as part of the land acquisition for the flyover construction. The district administration has acquired 1.34 hectares from 168 private parties in Cheruvakkal, Ulloor and Pangappara villages. Once the project is implemented, the pillars of the metro rail will be constructed on the median of the flyover. The flyover is expected to be commissioned within two years. Since the stretch is already wide, the revenue department had to acquire only 23 cents of land.
Recently, the KMRL officially announced that Thiruvananthapuram will have a conventional metro. Earlier, there was a proposal to implement a light metro for the city. However, the decision was changed to a conventional metro modelled on the Kochi metro. As per the outcome of the newly conducted Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), the projected peak hour peak direction traffic (PHPDT) data for the horizon year 2051 is expected to be 19,747.
The DMRC has submitted the draft final alignment of the CMP-recommended MRTS corridors from Technocity to Pallichal via Nemon (27.4km) and Kazhakootam to Killipalam via Enchakkal (14.7km).
An underground section from Enchakkal to Killipalam is also included in the proposed alignment. A total of 37 stations are identified in these two corridors, with a maintenance depot and yard at Pallipuram. The land requirement for the stations and curved stretches of the alignment is being analysed by DMRC in consultation with KMRL and NHAI. As per the proposed alignment, there will be a flattening of curves suitable for conventional metro at sharp curves in the corridor.