Modi blesses Bhagya and Shreyas, eight other newlywed couples at Guruvayur temple

THRISSUR : Guruvayur came under a thick security blanket early on Wednesday morning as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of dignitaries descended on the temple town to grace the wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter Bhagya.

Putting aside all controversies regarding the rescheduling of some weddings at Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple owing to PM Modi’s visit, he greeted eight newly wed couples after having darshan at the temple.

As instructed by the Special Protection Group, the eight couples who got married before the wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter, waited outside. They later got an opportunity to meet the prime minister. The couples were given special passes to enter the East Entrance to the temple. After having darshan of Lord Krishna, Modi blessed the couples with flowers and presented them with the ‘Akshatham’ brought from Ayodhya.

According to the close relatives of a newly wed couple from Palakkad, “the marriage got over at 6 am. Then the couples were instructed to remain in front of the East Entrance. Since we didn’t get passes, we couldn’t meet the PM. However, the bride and groom were happy to be blessed by the prime minister on the day of their marriage. They could also click pictures with him.”

Earlier, it was feared that the PM’s visit to the temple would affect the marriages booked on that day. A total of 76 marriages were booked in advance at the temple of which the timing of 48 marriages were changed due to security protocol.