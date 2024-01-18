New mgmt software, control room to track buses for KSRTC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to bring professionalism to KSRTC, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, plans to computerise the administration and operations of KSRTC. He said major companies would be roped in to build a system that can take care of the scheduling, accounts, administration, purchase and stock management in KSRTC.

“The software brings the much-needed control over the administration and operations in KSRTC. It would help manage the expenses and bring a permanent system in running KSRTC,” said Ganesh Kumar.

According to him, creating a software system would be as effective as bringing reforms as recommended by the Sushil Khanna Committee. KSRTC will also create a control room with a digital wall to track the operations of KSRTC in three months. He also discussed the plans with the three recognised trade unions in KSRTC on Wednesday.

“The government is exploring ways to give salary in full instead of as instalments before the 10th of every month. I will continue to take suggestions from trade unions separately in the coming days, said the minister. He has directed the officials to operate a maximum number of buses. Around 900 buses are lying idle in various depots. KSRTC plans to make some of them roadworthy by carrying out minor maintenance.