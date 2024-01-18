Priority ration cards to be distributed to 45,127 families

The minister said that 59,269 farmers have registered for the procurement programme in the second cropping season. A total of 25.49 MT of paddy has been procured. Arrangements have been made to give money to the farmers within 15 days. The Centre is yet to provide Rs 1266.14 crore to the state on account of paddy procurement. The minister said that Rs 252 crore is spent on door-to-door distribution of ration goods in Kerala.