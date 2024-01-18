Vedic chants, bhajans mark PM’s Triprayar temple visit

THRISSUR: Springing a surprise on the local people and all those who had gathered, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent around an hour — from 10.20 am to 11.15 am — at the Sree Rama temple in Triprayar on Wednesday, listening to vedic chants and bhajans on Lord Ram. According to Vadakkumpad Pasupathi Namboothiri, the vedic teacher of Brahmaswom Madom, 16 students and four teachers from the Madom took part in the vedic chanting session.

“Vishnusooktham praising Lord Vishnu, Aikyamathyam Sooktham for the unity of the nation, and Swasthisooktham and Mangalasooktham were chanted,” he said.