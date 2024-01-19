Kerala: Artificial reef project launched off Vizhinjam coast

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A project to deploy artificial reefs in sea to enable sustainable fishing has been launched in the state with a pilot project at Vizhinjam on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Parshottam Rupala, inaugurated the project off Vizhinjam coast, through videoconferencing. He said the installation of artificial reef units off the coasts of fishing villages in Kerala will help enhance the income of traditional fishermen.

The project entails the deployment of 6,300 artificial reef units along the coastline, benefiting 42 fishing villages in Thiruvananthapuram district.

A total of 150 artificial reef modules, presenting three distinct varieties - Triangular (80 units), Floral (35 units), and Fused Pipe Type (35 units) -will be deployed across these villages. Each robust RCC (reinforced cement concrete) reef module weighs exceeding one tonne, which ensures the durability of these marine installations.

The modules will be positioned with the help of GPS and deposited on the seabed at a depth of 12 to 15 fathoms in the presence of fishermen to avoid destruction.