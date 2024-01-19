Kerala: Minister Ganesh Kumar's stand on e-buses to slow down govt’s green push

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar’s U-turn on electric vehicles goes against the state’s electric vehicle policy which makes an aggressive push for electric vehicles in public transport.

The electric vehicle policy of 2019 emphasises that the entire fleet of KSRTC shall move into electric vehicles by 2025. The policy highlights the cost-effectiveness of electric vehicles in reducing fuel cost and maintenance in the long run. It looked like a difficult task considering the fact that the KSRTC currently has less than 150 electric buses. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also affirmed his commitment to the electric vehicle policy for the sake of environment at an international conference last year.

The industries and power departments have also taken steps to promote the ecosystem for electric vehicles in accordance with the policy.

However, Ganesh Kumar is not convinced about the viability of electric buses in KSRTC. A day after he made it clear that he would not encourage any more purchase of electric vehicles in KSRTC and Motor Vehicles Department, he reiterated his stand during the launch of an electric double-decker bus on Thursday.

According to him, diesel buses are less costly and can be redeployed in high ranges where KSRTC makes more money. Most of the electric vehicles purchased are used for city operations in Thiruvananthapuram under the Smart City project. According to reliable sources, KSRTC has already started inquiries with diesel bus makers. They said that a plan to wet-lease electric vehicles has also been shelved.

The minister’s decision comes at a time when most of the state road transport corporations are purchasing electric buses. “Three hundred electric buses are operating in Bengaluru. The ticket price ranges from Rs 5-25. The cost comes to just Rs 6 per unit. It takes one unit to run a kilometre,” said an officer of an electric bus manufacturer. According to him, states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana have recently made bulk purchases.