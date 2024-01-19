Kerala: Muslim League rallies behind Sadiq Ali Thangal as cyber attacks intensify

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has rallied around its supremo Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, who is facing unprecedented attack on social media from various corners, mainly from those claiming to be the supporters of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal.

The League feels there is a concerted attempt to undermine the authority of Sadiq Ali by portraying him as an immature and inexperienced leader.

When IUML supporters put up a post on Facebook tracing the lineage of Sadiq Ali Thangal to Prophet Muhammad, the opposite group immediately put up another post that traced Jiffiri Thangal’s lineage to the Prophet. The message was clear: Jiffiri, who also is from the family of the Prophet, is not inferior to Sadiq Ali in any way.

The concluding programme of ‘Paithrukam’, organised by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) in Malappuram on January 16, and attended by a majority of Panakkad family members, turned into an expression of solidarity with Sadiq Ali. League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty issued a warning to those trying to ‘cut the branch’, indirectly referring to Sadiq Ali’s detractors. IUML MP M P Abdusamad Samadani and Samastha leader Onampilli Muhammad Faizi also showered encomiums on the Panakkad family. Earlier, IUML state secretary Shafi Chaliyam had warned against the use of Islam to denigrate the Panakkad family.

In an impassioned speech, Sadiq Ali said he may not have read many books, but had learnt things from his interaction with hundreds of people of all religions who flock the courtyard of Kodappanakkal house. “What I inherited is the opportunity to listen to the grievances of people,” he said. Sadiq Ali’s detractors mainly allege that he lacks the required knowledge of the religion and yet has been appointed qazi of several mahals. They also accuse him of indulging in actions not expected from an Islamic scholar.

His detractors also view with suspicion the meeting of mahals he has convened in Kozhikode on February 17, as they feel it an attempt to form a parallel organisation to counter Samastha. Sadiq Ali is also charged with delaying a solution in the Confederation of Islamic Colleges (CIC) issue even after the Samastha took a strong decision. A voice of dissent came from the Panakkad family itself. At a public programme, Syed Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal said none is attempting to cut the branches of the tree.

“It is only an illusion that creeps in with age. The disease can be treated,” he said, adding that leaders need not cling on to positions.