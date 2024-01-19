Kerala Police bolsters cyber capabilities with specialized training for 200 officers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : To develop expertise in cyber investigation, Kerala police have deputed 200 officers for training in four related domains at leading centres in the country. The officers are undergoing training in dark web, cyber security, cryptocurrency and open source intelligence, said cyber operations SP Hari Sankar.

Training in the dark web is progressing at the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), the national technical intelligence agency based in New Delhi. Another batch is undergoing training in the same domain at the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Bengaluru.

Training in cyber security is being provided by BSNL, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Indian Institute of Information Technology Kottayam.

Cyber security training has been divided into segments. BSNL is offering training in network security, while Cusat is training the cops on malware. Advanced simulated exercise and training will be arranged at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gujarat.