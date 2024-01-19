Kerala Police bolsters cyber capabilities with specialized training for 200 officers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : To develop expertise in cyber investigation, Kerala police have deputed 200 officers for training in four related domains at leading centres in the country. The officers are undergoing training in dark web, cyber security, cryptocurrency and open source intelligence, said cyber operations SP Hari Sankar.
Training in the dark web is progressing at the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), the national technical intelligence agency based in New Delhi. Another batch is undergoing training in the same domain at the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Bengaluru.
Training in cyber security is being provided by BSNL, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Indian Institute of Information Technology Kottayam.
Cyber security training has been divided into segments. BSNL is offering training in network security, while Cusat is training the cops on malware. Advanced simulated exercise and training will be arranged at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gujarat.
Training in cryptocurrency is ongoing at the New Delhi-based Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), established by the Union ministry of home affairs.
The 200 cops will form the core of the newly formed cyber operations wing, highly placed sources said. They will be deployed at the cyber headquarters and at police range offices.
Cyber Cops
The cyber division comprises a cyber dome, cyber crime analysis centre and cyber training division
118 obsolete posts, such as carpenter and mechanic, were abolished and transferred to the cyber division. Another 250 posts from the telecommunication wing were also handed over
Two cyber security analysts will be appointed on a contractual basis for three years
360 officers of the rank of sub inspector and above have been provided basic training