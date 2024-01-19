Kerala teens lead in English language proficiency & smartphone access

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER 2023: Beyond Basics) pointed out huge learning gaps among rural teens aged 14 to 18 years in the country, its findings brought cheer to Kerala as the state’s teens excelled in many of the surveys’ key parameters.

ASER 2023, conducted by NGO Pratham, had surveyed teens in 28 districts across 26 states of which Ernakulam was the district chosen in Kerala. Notably, the state topped the all-India chart in terms of teens who could read sentences in English, with 95% of those surveyed being able to accomplish the task. The national average in this category stood at 57%.

While the survey found that about one-third of the teens across the country in the 14-18 age group still could not read a class-II level text fluently in their regional language, only 14% of students in Kerala figured in that category. In terms of mathematical ability too, the state fared well, as 57% of the surveyed were able to carry out tasks such as division, while the national average was 43%.

While over 73% of the surveyed teens in Kerala were able to do budget management tasks, about 43% could apply a discount, but only about 23% could calculate repayment. This was 61%, 37% and 11% respectively at the national level.