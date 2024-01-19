Kerala to transform urban landscape with Rs 100 crore waste reclamation initiative

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local self-government department (LSGD) is gearing up to launch a Rs 100-crore project to reclaim legacy waste dumpsites in twenty towns across Kerala. The project, which will be implemented in two phases, is being launched as part of the World Bank-aided Kerala Solid Waste Management Project.

The main objective of the Dumpsite Remediation Project is to retrieve around 60 acres of legacy dumpsites through biomining and bioremediation and convert the retrieved land into public utility spaces.

Kottarakkara, Kayamkulam, Koothattukulam, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, North Paravur, Kalamassery, Vatakara, Kalpetta, Iritty, Koothuparamba and Kasaragod are the towns selected in the phase I.

The second phase will see the project executed in Mavelikara, Kottayam, Chalakkudi, Kunnamkulam, Vadakkancheri, Palakkad, Malappuram and Manjeri.

Legacy waste dump sites in these towns will become redundant with the installation of scientific waste management infrastructure as part of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign.

The plan is to set up material collection facilities (MCFs), resource recovery facilities (RRFs), bio-parks or any other amenities that could be useful for the urban local bodies (ULBs) on the reclaimed land. As part of the project, around 4.30 lakh metric tonnes of garbage will be removed.

“This is a transformational project that will turn our entire urban landscape far more clean, healthy, hospitable and economically sustainable,” said LSGD Minister M B Rajesh.

“The process will follow all Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines for bio-mining and also strictly adhere to World Bank Environment and Social safeguards, thus ensuring that the local community is not inconvenienced in any manner,” he added.