Kerala: Vocal leaders fail to find place in Congress' political affairs committee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: Restructuring of the party’s political affairs committee (PAC) has triggered resentment within the Congress in Kerala ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Those who are inactive have been included in the reconstituted PAC, while young dynamic leaders have been ignored, allege a section of Congress leaders in the state.

“Hostile leaders” like former KPCC president V M Sudheeran and “inactive” ones like Mullappally Ramachandran found their way to the party’s top decision-making body in the state, while vocal leaders like MP Rajmohan Unnithan and MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan were left in the lurch, they say.

Sudheeran had stepped down from the committee in September 2021 citing lack of coordination, and Mullappally mostly stays away from party programmes. Both had not found place in the list submitted by the state Congress leadership, but national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal ensured their inclusion, sources said.

The clear winner in the whole episode is Venugopal who ensured a smooth sail for his supporters into the influential body, even as he seized the opportunity to act magnanimous, stepping down from the PAC in order “to give others a chance”.

A source close to Venugopal told TNIE that 12 leaders found a berth in the new PAC under the “NSS quota”.