Kerala's capex hits all-time high at 14 per cent of total expenditure in 2023-24

KOCHI : Despite financial constraints, Kerala’s capital expenditure as a percentage of total expenditure has touched an all-time high of 13.97% in 2023-24, from a mere 7.65% in 2016-17, reflecting robust economic activity that could have multiplier effects in terms of income generation and job creation in coming years.

As per the latest statistics provided by the State Planning Board, the capital expenditure (capex) of Kerala has increased by 142% over the last seven years, from Rs 10,126 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 24,606 crore in 2023-24. Further, the capex- to-state gross domestic product (SGDP) ratio, which was 1.64% in 2016-17, increased to 2.17% in 2023-24, reaching a peak in 2021-22 at 2.49%.

“Our investment in infrastructure is very high in Kerala as a proportion to total expenditure and as a proportion to state domestic product. And as this keeps increasing, the multiplier effect will be very high,” said Dr K Raviraman, member, Kerala State Planning Board (KSPB), who shared the data.

The multiplier effect will turn into income in the hands of the people and the government, he said. “We have been investing in industries. About 15% of our total expenditure goes into industries. Around 10-12% of our total investment goes into agriculture. Further, more than 50% is invested in human resources,” said Raviraman.

He said the capital expenditures have not been just in roads and bridges, but also in other key sectors including water navigation (West Coast Canal, Water Metro etc), telecommunications (K-FON), ports (Vizhinjam), and Kochi Metro Rail to name a few.